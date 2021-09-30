Bristol, Virginia church damaged by fire

BRISTOL, Va. — A fire that damaged a church in Bristol, Virginia on Wednesday is being investigated.

Firefighters from both sides of the state line responded to Freedom Baptist Church on New Hampshire Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Smoke and fire were visible from the rear of the church, Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

Crews immediately went to work, stretching a hose line to begin spraying water to control the flames. Other hoses were also used to douse the flames as additional crews arrived, he said.

The fire, which was contained to the rear of the church, damaged the walls and burned through the roof. Armstrong said that while some firefighters worked to control the fire, others removed Bibles from the pews and moved other valuable items away from the blaze.

“Overall, there was significant fire and smoke damage to the church,” Armstrong said.

No one was injured. Armstrong said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is believed to have been accidental.