Bristol, Va. man sentenced on child pornography charges

ABINGDON, Va. – A Bristol, Virginia man, who previously pleaded guilty to child pornography distribution and possession charges was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a federal court Monday, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.
Jonathan Neal Sexton, 33, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He was caught after he corresponded with and sent lewd pictures to an FBI employee he believed at the time to be a 14-year-old girl, the news release states.
The investigation of this case was conducted by the FBI, Virginia State Police, United States Marshal’s Service and the Bristol Virginia Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.
According to court documents, between February 2020 and May 2020, Sexton used the chat application KIK to correspond with an employee of the FBI's Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Task Force, whom Sexton believed was an underage girl.
During these chats, Sexton engaged the undercover agent in conversations about masturbation, sex toys, sexual intercourse and other topics. He also sent pictures of sex toys, videos of himself masturbating and pictures of nude children engaged in sexual acts. The news release states that Sexton, routinely asked the FBI employee to send nude pictures and made suggestions that they should meet up for sex.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.
