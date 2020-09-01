Bristol, Tenn. man arrested for motorcycle theft

BRISTOL, Tenn. --- A man was arrested Tuesday morning after stealing a motorcycle, a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department states.
The release states, this morning around 1 a.m. the BTPD received a call that reported a suspicious male was on Spruce Street pushing a motorcycle toward Florida Avenue. When officers arrived in the area they observed the subject, later identified as Stephen Luttrell, 19, and attempted to make contact with him. The news release states, Luttrell dropped the motorcycle and fled, but was found hiding inside of a slide in the playground of First Presbyterian Church at 701 Florida Ave. Luttrell was then arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
According to BTPD a short time after Luttrell's arrest, a resident of Valley Drive reported the theft of a small dirt bike from their residence. The news release states that, video evidence recovered from the scene of the incident implicated Luttrell in that theft.
Luttrell, of Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with vandalism, theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass.
