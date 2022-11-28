Bristol man in shock after friend allegedly killed three people

A man who knew deceased murder suspect Austin Lee Edwards is scratching his head in shock days after Edwards allegedly killed three people in Riverside, California last week.

Chris Keen, 22, of Bristol, Virginia said he knew Edwards for a decade and called him a “distant friend” who he got to know through his uncle, who Keen said was a best friend and like a brother to Edwards.

In the aftermath of Edwards being accused of the crime spree on the day after Thanksgiving, Keen said the Virginia state trooper and recently hired Washington County Virginia sheriff’s deputy wasn’t a violent person.

“Every time you saw Austin, he was happy (and) smiling,” Keen said. “He was very, very intelligent, too. I don't see him doing something like this, but anything can happen.”

According to the Riverside Police Department, Edwards is believed to have killed three family members inside their Riverside home, which also caught fire, before taking a teenage girl from the home and fleeing by vehicle. The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said they later located Edwards’ car as a pursuit with law enforcement led to an exchange of gunfire that killed Edwards while the teen passenger was rescued.

According to Keen, Edwards had gone to California to see an adult Black female who he wanted to move back to Virginia with. Keen believes the two had an internet relationship, but had not yet met in person. Police believe Edwards assumed a false identity online and had obtained the teen's personal information.

As the investigation continues, Keen – like many others – is perplexed by Edwards' potential motives.

“I just don't see him doing something like that,” Keen said. “He was literally one of the sweetest, most intelligent guys you could ever meet. His heart was always in the right place. He was always trying to help people. He was never the bad guy.”

The murder victims have been identified as the teenager’s grandparents Mark Winek, 69, his wife Sharie, 65, and their daughter Brooke Winek, 38, the survivor's mother.

The cause and manner of the deaths are pending, as is the cause of the house fire.