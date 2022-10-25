Bristol man arrested on sexual assault charges

A Bristol, Tennessee man has been charged with two counts of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of incest and sexual battery by an authority figure.

According to information from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Larry Wheeler, 72, who lives at 139 Johnson Chapel Road, in Bristol, Tennessee, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22, after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation.

Wheeler has since been released on a $75,000 bond.