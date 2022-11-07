Bristol Man accused of stabbing individual and threatening to burn down house

A Bristol man was arrested and charged after he was accused of stabbing a man and threatening to burn down a house.

Marcus Carter was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of vandalism in Bristol, Tennessee. One person was sent to the hospital with a knife wound.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Monday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a stabbing incident at 1101 Broad St. in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to an affidavit by Detective Christopher Olde, there were three individuals — Gary Murray, Shirley Gross, and Brittany Wright — inside the residence at the time Marcus Carter allegedly stabbed Nathan Keller, who had exited the residence in order to confront him with a baseball bat.

Carter also repeatedly threatened to burn the building down with them inside after they denied him entry, the affidavit said.

In court documents, Keller, who was recuperating from his wounds at Bristol Regional Medical Center, stated in an interview with Detective Dan Crowe that Carter, who had been wielding a knife, “at one point, took the knife and stabbed the front window of the residence breaking it while they were inside,” and that, “he was in fear for his life and that Carter had made multiple statements that he was going to kill him.”

Carter, who reportedly fled the scene when Murray called the police, was located in Bristol, Virginia, by the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

In his affidavit, Olde states when he spoke to Carter, he denied he had attempted to gain entry into the house or stabbed the window where Murray was standing. Instead, he said he blacked out after an “unknown man carrying an object had approached him outside and struck him with it,” and he only regained consciousness once he was in the presence of the police.

Olde reported in his affidavit that upon conducting a search of Carter’s backpack, a bottle containing a substance suspected of being marijuana was found, as well as an unlabeled bottle with eight pills of Eliqus, a prescription-only medication. Carter was subsequently charged with simple possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of a prescription drug without having a prescription for the drug.

Carter is now in custody at Sullivan County Jail with a bond of $40,000. He is scheduled to appear at Bristol Tennessee General Sessions Court Wednesday morning.