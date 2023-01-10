Body found in Damascus is missing woman

Damascus Town Police have identified a body found last month as a woman who had been reported missing in October.
Michelle Lynn Trivett had been reported missing Oct. 22, according to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner.
Trivett’s body was found in a wooded area off Orchard Hill Road, near Laurel Creek and U.S. Highway 58 on Dec. 21, prompting an investigation by the town police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.
No cause of death has been determined, as the investigation into Trivett’s death continues, Turner said.
