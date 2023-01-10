 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular top story

Body found in Damascus is missing woman

  • 0
Missing woman

A photo on a flyer from the Damascus Police Department shows Michelle Lynn Trivett, who was last seen on Friday, Oct. 21, leaving the Riverside Place Apartments. Trivett's body was identified recently after being found December 22.

 Damascus Police Department

Damascus Town Police have identified a body found last month as a woman who had been reported missing in October.

Michelle Lynn Trivett had been reported missing Oct. 22, according to Damascus Police Chief Kermit Turner.

Trivett’s body was found in a wooded area off Orchard Hill Road, near Laurel Creek and U.S. Highway 58 on Dec. 21, prompting an investigation by the town police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

No cause of death has been determined, as the investigation into Trivett’s death continues, Turner said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Students bake thousands of loaves of bread, line them up to break Guinness World Record

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts