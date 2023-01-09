Blountville man charged with stealing boats

Investigators from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Blountville, Tennessee, man and charged him with stealing boats from a winter storage area.

Tony Lee Fallin, 56, of 341 Brown Circle in Blountville was released from the Sullivan County Jail Saturday after posting a $3,000 bond. According a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Falin has been charged with two counts of theft over $10,000.

The release stated two different boat owners on Hamilton Road in Blountville contacted the sheriff’s office in December reporting their boats had been stolen from winter storage areas.

During the investigation into the thefts, investigators received information as to the possible location of the boats. Investigators found two boats matching the descriptions and registration numbers in Falin’s back yard.

Falin was arrested at his residence Friday, Jan. 6.