 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Blountville man charged with stealing boats

  • 0
FALIN, TONY LEE - #SC2300110.jpg

Tony Lee Falin

 Photo Contributed

Investigators from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Blountville, Tennessee, man and charged him with stealing boats from a winter storage area.

Tony Lee Fallin, 56, of 341 Brown Circle in Blountville was released from the Sullivan County Jail Saturday after posting a $3,000 bond. According a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Falin has been charged with two counts of theft over $10,000.

The release stated two different boat owners on Hamilton Road in Blountville contacted the sheriff’s office in December reporting their boats had been stolen from winter storage areas.

During the investigation into the thefts, investigators received information as to the possible location of the boats. Investigators found two boats matching the descriptions and registration numbers in Falin’s back yard.

People are also reading…

Falin was arrested at his residence Friday, Jan. 6.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Records show Edwards' gun rights had been revoked

Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil riots, grim echo of U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts