Bland County man given 50 years for making child pornography

ABINGDON, Va. — A man from Bland County, Virginia, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for making and producing child pornography at his home and illegally possessing a firearm after previously being convicted of a felony offense.

William Dean Blankenship, 42, was a previously convicted felon residing in Bland County. On Feb. 12, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police executed a state search warrant at Blankenship’s home after receiving information that the defendant had engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

During that search, a cellular phone and other electronic devices that belonged to Blankenship were recovered. Blankenship’s phone contained more than 50 video files of child pornography made by the defendant. The investigation revealed that Blankenship routinely coerced and enticed two minors under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity with Blankenship, and with one another, after he gave the minors narcotics and other controlled substances, according to a release.

Blankenship’s abuse began when the minors were approximately 13 and 14 years old, according to a release.