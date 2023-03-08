WISE, Va. — A Big Stone Gap man was sentenced to prison this week after being found guilty on two counts of indecent liberties with a child by someone in a custodial relationship.

Michael Edmond Tripp, age 49, of Big Stone Gap, was sentenced to five years with three years suspended on the first count and five years with four years suspended on the second count to be served consecutively, according to a written statement from the Commonwealth's Attorneys office.

Indecent liberties with a child by someone in a custodial relationship is a Class 6 Felony in Virginia, carrying a potential sentence of 1 to 5 years. A defendant must serve 85% of the sentence before he or she is eligible for early release.

He was convicted of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl on two occasions, according to the statement.

Tripp will serve a total active sentence of four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation and three years of unsupervised probation. Following his release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender with the Virginia State Police and was ordered by the Court to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

“The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is relieved to have sought and gained justice for the little girl who was brave enough to come forward and tell her story. Crimes against children will always be a priority to me and the rest of our prosecutorial staff to ensure safety, to seek justice for those harmed, and to help create a brighter future for all children in our area," Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Alicia A. Sneed, who was the lead prosecutor on this case, said.

Tripp is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield, as he awaits transfer to the Department of Corrections.