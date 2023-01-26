Authorities seeking to recapture two escaped inmates

ABINGDON, Va. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of two men who walked away from the Southwest Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon at around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service has issued rewards of $5,000 each for the capture of Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia. The two escaped from the jail recreation yard at about 2:45 p.m. and allegedly stole a gold SUV, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2020 slayings of Misty Dawn Bishop, 38, of Bristol, Virginia, and Trevor Alexander Sweat, 24, of Bristol, Tennessee.

In 2022, Brown and two other men escaped from the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville. He was recaptured in Wilmington, North Carolina, the same city where two other men were found dead after being involved in a robbery in another city.

Brown was originally sentenced to 11 years in jail for distribution of methamphetamine.

Brown is described as 182-pound white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair.

Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits, possibly wearing white t-shirts. It is believed they are traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle. It has Virginia license plates of UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone who sees either man or the vehicle to call 911 immediately and to not engage them, because they are considered armed and dangerous.