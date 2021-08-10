As Sullivan opioid settlement is finalized, law firm prepares to represent dozens more Baby Does

The $35 million settlement in the Sullivan Baby Doe case has been finalized, and as the plaintiffs sort out how to use the money, their lead attorney said his law firm is preparing to file lawsuits for about 40 more babies who, like the local baby the case was named for, were born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) due to their mothers’ struggles with opioid addiction.
“We haven’t started filing [the suits] yet, but we will in the next month or two,” J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the lead law firm for the Sullivan Baby Doe plaintiffs, said Monday.
“We’re finalizing all of our medical records and all of that for these babies that we’ve been retained by, and we’re going to be filing those [suits] against the whole [opioid] market — the manufacturers, the distributors, the wholesalers — and we’ll be trying to get some money for these babies,” he added.
Filed in June 2017 and formally titled Staubus vs. Purdue Pharma et al., the Sullivan Baby Doe case sought to use Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act to hold drug companies responsible for stoking Northeast Tennessee’s massive opioid addiction crisis. Along with Baby Doe, who has been represented in the case by a guardian, the plaintiffs include more than two dozen local governments across nine counties in the region.
Purdue and Mallinkcrodt Pharmaceuticals, two of the major companies targeted, declared bankruptcy during the case. It’s not yet known how much money the plaintiffs could get from those companies through the bankruptcy proceedings.
But several weeks ago, Endo Pharmaceuticals, the last drugmaker left in the case, offered $35 million to settle it. Stranch said Monday that the company’s agreements with both the local government plaintiffs and Baby Doe have been finalized — and that the company has already paid the damages it owed to his firm, which he said will distribute the funds to the various plaintiffs.
Stranch said the local government plaintiffs will get slightly less than $22 million in damages. Those bodies now need to reach a final agreement on how to split the money — then begin figuring out how they want to use it.
“We’ve put behind one phase. Now we’re in the next phase, and it can be as challenging as the first,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, one of three district attorneys general who filed the case, said Monday. “But honestly, I don’t have any concerns that the governing bodies will use the money in any way but a proper thing for opioid [relief].”
At a July 29 announcement of the settlement, James G. Stranch III, a senior partner at Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and a key attorney in developing the case — and Gerard Stranch’s father — said the Sullivan Baby Doe case is a case of first impression.
“[That] means this is the first case in Tennessee in which a baby had a right to recover [damages for] the actions that occurred to the baby while the baby was in gestation,” he said. “I think that’s huge because it opens a door that had been closed in Tennessee for something like this.”
Gerard Stranch said that guardians of other babies born with NAS started approaching his firm for help as early as this spring. He said that trend began after the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled in the Effler vs. Purdue Pharma et al. case — another opioid lawsuit that his firm is involved in, which includes two babies as plaintiffs — ruled that babies can state a claim and seek recovery for damages they experienced from in-utero exposure to opioids and other drugs.
“And so I think people have heard about it through the news media, and they’ve talked to other lawyers, and those lawyers have been sending the cases to us,” he said.
Asked how it felt to go from representing a handful of babies born with NAS to roughly 40 more in the span of a few months, the younger Stranch said it has been a “mixed” experience.
“On the one hand, it’s gratifying to be recognized as the leader in this litigation,” and have more people want the firm to represent them, he said.
“But it’s sad that it’s so many people,” Stranch added. “Because each one of these babies that we’ve been retained by … represents a family that’s been destroyed by addiction. … Some of the babies have parents that are dead because they overdosed and died. Some of them have parents that they’ve never seen in their entire life. They’ve spiraled into addiction, and no one knows where they are.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely