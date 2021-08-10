As Sullivan opioid settlement is finalized, law firm prepares to represent dozens more Baby Does

But several weeks ago, Endo Pharmaceuticals, the last drugmaker left in the case, offered $35 million to settle it. Stranch said Monday that the company’s agreements with both the local government plaintiffs and Baby Doe have been finalized — and that the company has already paid the damages it owed to his firm, which he said will distribute the funds to the various plaintiffs.

Stranch said the local government plaintiffs will get slightly less than $22 million in damages. Those bodies now need to reach a final agreement on how to split the money — then begin figuring out how they want to use it.

“We’ve put behind one phase. Now we’re in the next phase, and it can be as challenging as the first,” Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, one of three district attorneys general who filed the case, said Monday. “But honestly, I don’t have any concerns that the governing bodies will use the money in any way but a proper thing for opioid [relief].”

At a July 29 announcement of the settlement, James G. Stranch III, a senior partner at Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings and a key attorney in developing the case — and Gerard Stranch’s father — said the Sullivan Baby Doe case is a case of first impression.