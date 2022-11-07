Affidavit says teen stabbed with own knife

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Korey Barnette, one of two men arrested Monday and charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Gavin Brown, told investigators the knife he allegedly used to stab the teen belonged to the victim, according to an affidavit.

In the affidavit, Detective Joseph Page indicated that while conducting interviews with three individuals — Korey Barnette, Mason Dubois and a person who has not been charged — the detective learned the purpose of the visit was to purchase drugs and that Barnette, who entered Brown’s residence alongside Dubois, became upset with Brown.

In the ensuing conflict, the affidavit states Barnette admitted punching Brown, knocking him to the floor, kicking and strangling him. The affidavit alleges he took the victim’s own knife, stabbing him twice.

In court documents, Page alleged, “After killing Gavin Brown, Mason Dubois and Korey Allen Barnette robbed Gavin Brown of his property,” and reported that while conducting a search of Barnette and Dubois’ residence at 227 Anderson Street in Blountville, Tennessee, detectives found Brown’s knife as well as, “A backpack that contained Gavin Brown’s insurance card, as well as plastic baggies that contained what is believed to be marijuana.”

Barnette has been charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery and is now in custody at the Sullivan County, Tennessee, jail.

Barnette’s bail has been set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Bristol Sessions Court.

Dubois, who has been charged with especially aggravated robbery and accessory after the fact, is being held on a $25,000 bail and is set to appear in General Sessions court Wednesday.