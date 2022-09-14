 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon pastor arrested on child sexual assault charges

Canter, Michael Steven.png

Michael Steven Canter

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A local pastor is behind bars after the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of an alleged sexual assault.

Detectives arrested Michael Canter, 38, of Abingdon, Virginia, without incident Thursday, Sept. 8 on multiple sexual assault charges against a juvenile female, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of his arrest, Canter, a resident of Washington County, Virginia, was serving as the pastor at Valley View Baptist Church in Abingdon.

Canter was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and attempted object sexual penetration, police said.

Canter is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

