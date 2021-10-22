 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abingdon man arrested after police say he assaulted woman
0 comments

Abingdon man arrested after police say he assaulted woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC 10222021 Michael David Beck

Michael David Beck

An Abingdon man has been arrested after authorities said he assaulted a woman on Tuesday.

Michael David Beck was charged with malicious wounding, strangling another causing wounding or injury, abduction by force and preventing help by telephone. Additional charges are pending, as the investigation is ongoing, the Abingdon Police Department said Thursday.

Police initially began investigating after a woman covered in blood, with her hands bound behind her back, was found in the area of Bradley Street and Preston Street. The woman told police she had been held against her will by Beck.

Police said they learned that Beck had assaulted the woman, bound her hands behind her back and then struck her in the head with a bat. She was able to escape and seek help at a local business, police said.

Beck is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes for racial justice at MLK Memorial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts