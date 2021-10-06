3 indicted for distributing counterfeit pain pills

Similar arrests have been made across the country over the past few weeks. In a press conference last Thursday, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said the DEA, in partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, launched a public safety surge to combat a flood of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills across the U.S.

At least nine overdose deaths are being investigated in connection with the effort.

As part of the surge, Milgram said nearly 100 investigations had been launched and more than 60 search warrants had been executed. As a result, she said, 810 arrests had been made and 1.8 million fentanyl-containing pills had been seized. Felony charges are pending in both state and federal courts.

“To put it simply, in eight weeks the DEA and our partners have seized enough fentanyl-laced pills to kill 700,000 Americans,” she said.

Milgram said the counterfeit pills were being made by drug cartels in Mexico using precursor chemicals supplied by Chinese companies and are then sent to the U.S., where they are sold both on the street and on social media platforms, including Snapchat and Instagram.

The counterfeit pills are made to look nearly identical to prescription drugs like Oxycontin, Vicodin, Percocet and Xanax, Milgram said.