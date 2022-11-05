 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

17-year-old Blountville resident found dead; sheriff asks for help

  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Friday death of a 17-year-old Blountville, Tennessee resident.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office with the title of “Blountville Homicide Investigation,” Gavin Brown, 17, of the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville was discovered “deceased in the home” by a family member. Deputies arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The released stated the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The SCSO asks anyone who recently spoke to Brown or anyone who may have observed anything suspicious near the home to contact the sheriff’s office at (423) 279-7330.

“I urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in the release. “The circumstances lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts