17-year-old Blountville resident found dead; sheriff asks for help

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Friday death of a 17-year-old Blountville, Tennessee resident.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office with the title of “Blountville Homicide Investigation,” Gavin Brown, 17, of the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville was discovered “deceased in the home” by a family member. Deputies arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The released stated the body has been sent for an autopsy.

The SCSO asks anyone who recently spoke to Brown or anyone who may have observed anything suspicious near the home to contact the sheriff’s office at (423) 279-7330.

“I urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in the release. “The circumstances lead us to believe that this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.”