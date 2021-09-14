1 injured after airport runway crash

ABINGDON, Va. — A small plane crashed at the Virginia Highlands Airport runway in Abingdon on Monday, injuring one man.

The Virginia State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at 9:31 a.m. at the airport near Interstate 81’s Exit 13.

Police said an Alon single-engine aircraft was in the process of landing when the pilot said he experienced problems with steering the aircraft.

The plane ran off the left side of the runway, struck an embankment and overturned onto its top, police said.

The pilot, a 68-year-old man from Ohio who was not identified, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, the VSP said in a news release. He was the aircraft’s only occupant, police said.

The plane had taken off from Ohio and was landing at the airport to refuel, the release states.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified.

Virginia Highlands Airport Manager Mickey Hines could not be reached Monday for comment.