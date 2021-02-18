Crews prepare for winter storm

The wintry mix is expected to transition to all rain after daybreak as the temperature rises above freezing today, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

Weather conditions could cause dangerous driving conditions this morning.

Ritchie’s department in Bristol, Tennessee worked Wednesday to prepare for the impending storm system that has ravaged areas to the west of the region with heavy snow and dangerous icy conditions. Ritchie spent much of the day checking the forecast, scheduling crews and outfitting trucks with plows and salt spreaders.

Bristol, Tennessee, which has about 30 trucks, has about 2,000 tons of salt in storage for the remainder of the winter season. The season began with about 3,000 tons of salt, Ritchie said.

In Virginia, the state Department of Transportation prepared Wednesday at the Bristol District office on Bonham Road. There, VDOT began with 74,000 tons of salt, which is used across Southwest Virginia.

“VDOT Bristol’s salt supply is good,” said spokeswoman Michelle Earl. “We are [at] approximately 70% capacity.”