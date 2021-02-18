Crews prepare for winter storm

Meteorologists and local transportation officials were monitoring the wintry weather forecast Wednesday in preparation for a possible overnight snowstorm in Bristol and surrounding areas.
“We are prepared to work the night shift tonight,” Bristol Tennessee Public Services Manager Wes Ritchie said Wednesday afternoon.
Bristol’s snow plows were expected to work overnight to clear the city’s streets, starting with major thoroughfares, such as State Street and Volunteer Parkway.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Bristol, Tennessee through 10 a.m. today. The advisory is calling for 1-3 inches of snowfall in Sullivan County, as well as other urban areas of Northeast Tennessee.
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Southwest Virginia, including the city of Bristol, Virginia, as well as higher elevation areas of Northeast Tennessee. The warning calls for 3-5 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.
“The forecast is difficult to [predict], so we will be prepared for snow, sleet and ice that eventually turns to rain,” Ritchie said.
The forecast called for a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain developing Wednesday night and continuing through tonight. A period of heavy snow was expected in some areas.
The wintry mix is expected to transition to all rain after daybreak as the temperature rises above freezing today, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
Weather conditions could cause dangerous driving conditions this morning.
Ritchie’s department in Bristol, Tennessee worked Wednesday to prepare for the impending storm system that has ravaged areas to the west of the region with heavy snow and dangerous icy conditions. Ritchie spent much of the day checking the forecast, scheduling crews and outfitting trucks with plows and salt spreaders.
Bristol, Tennessee, which has about 30 trucks, has about 2,000 tons of salt in storage for the remainder of the winter season. The season began with about 3,000 tons of salt, Ritchie said.
In Virginia, the state Department of Transportation prepared Wednesday at the Bristol District office on Bonham Road. There, VDOT began with 74,000 tons of salt, which is used across Southwest Virginia.
“VDOT Bristol’s salt supply is good,” said spokeswoman Michelle Earl. “We are [at] approximately 70% capacity.”
As of early February, VDOT used approximately 48,000 tons of salt for the 2020-21 snow season, and that is around three times more than for the same time frame in 2019-20, Earl said.
VDOT trucks will monitor the weather through the night and begin plowing primary highways, such as Interstate 81, then hit secondary roads in the region.
In Bristol, Virginia the city starts by hitting the primary streets of Lee Highway, Gate City Highway, Euclid Avenue, State Street, Bonham Road, Commonwealth Avenue and Old Airport Road, according to the city’s snow removal plans. The trucks then hit the secondary streets.