featured top story

Crews clear debris from Holiday Inn site; plans remain unknown

holiday inn

The piles of metal, concrete and other construction materials that have surrounded the site of what was supposed to be a future Holiday Inn have been cleared away this week. The building partially collapsed when it was under construction in the fall of 2020. Bristol, Tennessee town officials say they do not know the plans for the future of the site.

Construction crews are finishing up clearing debris from around the site of a long-awaited Holiday Inn near the center of Bristol, but no permit has been re-activated to continue construction of the 141-room, seven-story hotel.

Construction of the hotel stopped more than a year ago after a partial collapse of the building. The site sat silent while issues associated with the partial collapse were presumably tied up in legal and insurance litigation.

In recent days, construction officials “came to us and told us that they had done all the site inspections by all parties involved,” Karl Cooler, the code administrator for Bristol, Tennessee said.

The partially-built hotel stands next to the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, near the intersection of State Street and Volunteer Parkway on the Tennessee side of State Street.

“They asked if they needed to do anything to clean up the site. They indicated that they were through with all the site inspections with all parties involved and they were going to start their cleanup,” Cooler said.“Right now, cleanup is all that they’re doing.”

When or if construction is slated to resume is not yet known.

“They have not indicated to the city officials whether they would scrap the project or go forward,” he said.“They have a permit that’s been placed on hold since the construction has been placed on hold. The permits that are there in place are still in place. It’s just on hold right now until they decide how they’re going to proceed.”

If completed, the hotel would be a great addition to downtown, Maggie Elliott, the executive director of Believe in Bristol, said. “It’s exciting for Bristol to have more lodging options.”

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com

 

 

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

