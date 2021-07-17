Creeper Trail Ride to End Cancer returns to Damascus

“I can’t explain how much gratitude I have for all of the people involved in the event,” French said. “It’s an important cause, and that’s why people do it. We all know someone who has cancer, and with rare cancers — we call them orphan cancers — they don’t receive the same funding for research for more well-known cancers like breast cancer or colon cancer.”

French said dealing with any form of cancer is challenging, but rare cancers carry an extra burden.

“I think we’ve raised $1 million because we have participants who are going through this, have gone through it or family members have gone through it,” French said. “You’re at your wit’s end when you have someone that you love suffering with a disease and there is nothing they can do or there are very few treatment options.”

The National Institutes of Health defines a rare disease as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people per year and includes sarcoma, brain, stomach, uterine, pancreatic, bladder, cervical and metastatic melanoma and all pediatric cancers. However, collectively that represents all cancers diagnosed in the U.S.

Research for all rare cancers are “drastically” underfunded, she said.

Despite the global pandemic, the work and fundraising have continued.