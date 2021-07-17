After a one-year hiatus with a virtual event, the 12th annual Creeper Trail Ride to End Cancer returns to Damascus this month, and organizers expect to top $1 million raised for rare cancer research.
The ride is hosted by the family and friends of Damascus native Penny Garrett, who died in 2014 following a lengthy battle with a rare cancer. All proceeds raised by the event and its participants are donated to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Garrett was treated multiple times.
“We have more enthusiasm this year than we’ve had in a long time,” said Olivia French, Garrett’s sister and co-organizer of the event. “Everybody is just thrilled to have a live event and get back together. We have more teams signed up this year and a lot of new teams.”
More than 30 teams from the Tri-Cities and as far away as Atlanta, New York and South Carolina are currently raising funds, and team registration remains open.
“We encourage everyone to get their friends and family and colleagues involved and join us,” French said. “And if you can’t join us in person, we encourage people to create a fund-raising team through our website to help fund research if they can’t make it to the event.”
Through its nonprofit foundation, the event and its participants have raised over $935,000 for rare cancer research at MD Anderson, one of the world’s leading cancer research facilities.
“I can’t explain how much gratitude I have for all of the people involved in the event,” French said. “It’s an important cause, and that’s why people do it. We all know someone who has cancer, and with rare cancers — we call them orphan cancers — they don’t receive the same funding for research for more well-known cancers like breast cancer or colon cancer.”
French said dealing with any form of cancer is challenging, but rare cancers carry an extra burden.
“I think we’ve raised $1 million because we have participants who are going through this, have gone through it or family members have gone through it,” French said. “You’re at your wit’s end when you have someone that you love suffering with a disease and there is nothing they can do or there are very few treatment options.”
The National Institutes of Health defines a rare disease as a condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people per year and includes sarcoma, brain, stomach, uterine, pancreatic, bladder, cervical and metastatic melanoma and all pediatric cancers. However, collectively that represents all cancers diagnosed in the U.S.
Research for all rare cancers are “drastically” underfunded, she said.
Despite the global pandemic, the work and fundraising have continued.
“MD Anderson instituted strict safety precautions in order to protect the world’s largest population of immunocompromised cancer patients, our entire workforce and our community,” the center said in a written response to the Bristol Herald Courier. “Despite the need for social distancing and the inability to meet in person, MD Anderson worked to remain connected to all stakeholders during this unprecedented time through virtual fundraising events and virtual donor visits. Our mission to end cancer proved stronger than ever, receiving very strong support from donors that exceeded our goal for the year.”
Treating patients also continued throughout the pandemic.
“Patient volumes for cancer care and screenings started to rebound in fall 2020 and we’re pleased to see the growth trend continue into this year. It’s important for everyone to know that it’s safe to get care now,” according to the center.
Activities are scheduled to begin July 30 at 6 p.m. with dinner, a silent auction, music and fireworks. On July 1, activities begin at 9 a.m. at the Damascus town park with a survivor’s celebration and presentation of the proceeds to MD Anderson. The event includes a 17-mile bike ride and 5-mile walk.
Since some participants may be immunocompromised, events will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, French said. People who feel ill or have COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged, especially indoors.
