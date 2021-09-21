Crash victim was an avid NASCAR fan

There, she served as office manager and receptionist.

“It’s empty,” Douwsma said. “There’s a big, empty hole here right now because everybody loved Beth. She was super patient with people she helped.”

Beard tried to assist customers solve their automotive problems, Douwsma said.

She also witnessed her Christian faith, he said.

“Beth loved the Lord.”

For about a decade, Beard traveled to Bristol and went camping with her husband, Mike Beard, while also attending NASCAR races, Douwsma said.

"They would always go to Bristol, for sure,” he said.

Now, in Indiana, the family is “scrambling” and in shock, he said.

Beard loved people and people loved her, said Casey Miller, a funeral director for Yoder-Culp Funeral Home at Goshen, Indiana, where services for Beard are slated for Sunday and Monday.