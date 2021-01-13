COVID vaccines now available for Virginia residents 75 and older

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for Virginia residents who are 75 and older through a number of sources.

Vaccines are available in the greater Bristol area through Ballad Health, Food City pharmacies and the Bristol City Health Department, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly. This can be a Ballad Health primary care office, specialty clinic or urgent care center.

To receive the vaccine at Bristol, Virginia Food City stores, call the Euclid Avenue location at 276-645-0044 or Bonham Road at 276-669-2388 to schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment at the Bristol City Health Department, the public is asked to call 276-642-7335.

In Washington County in Virginia, residents can schedule an appointment by calling their Ballad Health medical provider; Food City at 276-628-2580; Michael’s Pharmacy at 276-676-2900; Falcon Pharmacy at 276-258-5251; Pharmhealth Express Pharmacy & Wellness at 276-739-7748, ext. 4; or the Washington County Health Department at 276-676-5604 or 276-696-0110.