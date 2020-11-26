 Skip to main content
COVID testing positivity rate remains high
Over the past seven days, one person in five from this region tested for COVID-19 is positive for the virus as of Thanksgiving Ballad Health reported.

Testing positivity stood at 19% across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, among the highest rates in either state, as the virus continues sweeping through the region.

The last time the average positivity climbed this high more than a week ago, local hospitals reached record levels of inpatients. Ballad Health reported 209 COVID-19 inpatients Thursday, including 42 in intensive care units across the region.

That number has held relatively steady near 200 since last weekend, but doesn't necessarily represent the same 200-plus patients, health system officials said earlier this week.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 61 new cases in Sullivan County on Thursday and 84 new cases in Washington County, Tenn. - the most in the region.

Sullivan has more than 300 new cases diagnosed since Sunday, has averaged adding 99 new cases daily over the past 14 days and has a 24.1% testing positivity rate.

Washington has 249 new cases so far this week, is adding an average of 73.7 cases daily over the past 14 days and its seven-day positivity rate stood at 231%, according to the state health department.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

