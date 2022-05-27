COVID is still a concern as cases rise 60% in the past week

New cases of COVID-19 rose 60% across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during the past week and exceeded 1,000 for the month as May drew to a close.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 379 new cases during the week of May 20-27, or more than 35% of the 1,065 new cases for the month of May as the novel coronavirus continued to be a concern across the state of Virginia.

Thirty of the state’s 35 health districts, including all three in Southwest Virginia are classified in surge levels because of rising case counts.

The May total is more than double the 512 cases reported across Southwest Virginia during the month of April, but remains well below heavy surge levels reported during the first two months of this year.

Cases rose 73% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the first three weeks of May compared to the full month of April. There were 625 new cases during the week of May 14-21, compared to 783 for the month of April and 1,356 in three weeks through May 21, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Corresponding with those increases, seven-day COVID testing positivity rates continue climbing on both sides of the border. Virginia’s Cumberland Plateau health district was at 11.8% for its four counties on Friday, meaning more than one in 10 people tested is positive for the virus. The LENOWISCO localities had a combined rate of 16.5% - just slightly below Virginia’s statewide rate of 17.6% and the Mount Rogers district was at 13.8%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Rates had been at or below 5% in late March and early April, the target range to limit spreading the virus.

All three area health districts are classified in surge trajectories, as are 27 other health districts in Virginia, according to the latest University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute update.

“Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 is very likely dominant in Virginia, bringing with it a higher effective transmission rate than BA.2,” according to the May 27 update. “Ninety-two of Virginia's 133 localities are at medium or high CDC community levels, including 27 at high rates. Masking in indoor public places is recommended at high community levels.”

However the most recent CDC community level reporting showed all Southwest Virginia counties remained in the “low” level with only the city of Norton shown in orange for a “high” level.

“All of Virginia's 35 health districts are in growth trajectories, including 30 in surge trajectories. Current projections show that BA.2.12.1 may cause peak hospital admissions (in August) slightly exceeding those experienced last January. Shortened lengths of stay may ameliorate the burden on hospitals. The modeling team is closely monitoring COVID-19 hospitalization rates and lengths of stay to assess potential burden,” according to the update.

Cases are expected to continue rising throughout the month of June and peak in July in Virginia, according to the update.

Positivity rates are in double digits in seven of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, topped by Unicoi County at 20.5% and Washington County Tennessee at 18.1%. Washington reported 186 new cases during the most recent seven-day reporting period, over 400 new cases in May and an average of 20 new cases per day over the past two weeks, based on 131 daily tests.

Sullivan County reported 140 new cases during the third week of the month, 347 for the first three weeks of May, an 11.7% positivity rate based on 136 tests per day and an average of about 18 new cases daily over the previous two weeks, according to TDH.

Sullivan’s three-week May total of 347 cases is more than the 296 registered throughout April, while Washington County Tennessee’s 405 case total is nearly double its 207 total for the month of April, according to TDH.

Only Cocke, Greene and Hamblen counties, in the western portion of this region, reported testing rates below 10% positivity.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

