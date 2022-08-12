COVID infections continue to rise throughout the region

Fueled by a 15.7% rise in new cases across Southwest Virginia, the region’s new case totals continued climbing- with more than 3,400 diagnosed in recent days.

Additionally, there were 14 new deaths across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in just over a week – a figure that comes on the heels of 19 COVID-related deaths the week prior.

The overall new case total of 3,438 is 6% higher than the 3,242 reported last week and 16% more than the 2,966 tallied two weeks ago. That’s more than 9,600 new cases across the region in just over three weeks.

Ballad Health System was treating 155 COVID positive patients in its hospitals Friday, which is four more than one week ago. Seventeen were being treated in intensive care units, with seven on ventilators.

The levels of community transmission of the virus are classified as “high” in all but one Southwest Virginia county and in seven of 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Only Johnson County, Tennessee was classified with a low level of transmission.

More than 1,140 new cases were reported across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia during the period from April 5-11. That’s 15.7% more than the 986 reported the week prior, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Wise County reported 200 new cases during the period, followed by Washington (190), Smyth (155) and Tazewell counties with 109, during the period. Russell County reported 93 new cases as nine of 12 localities reported increases over the past week. Bristol Virginia reported fewer cases, 59 this week compared to 67 the previous week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Testing positivity rates remained remarkably high, with Russell County at 40.3%, Bristol Virginia at 38.5% and Tazewell County at 37.2%, meaning nearly four in every 10 people tested were positive.

Flood ravaged Buchanan County’s average was 42.8% but the county reported a very low number of tests, which could skew the percentage.

Across the region, the Mount Rogers Health District was at 35.3% testing positivity, Cumberland Plateau was 35.4% and LENOWISCO was 31.8%, all substantially higher than the statewide average of 23.7%, according to VDH.

Testing positivity rates also remained high in Northeast Tennessee paced by Cocke County at 45.7%, populous Washington County at 41.7% based on 155 tests per day. Hawkins County at 40.9% and Sullivan was 37.9%, based on an average of 212 tests per day. Tennessee’s statewide average was 30.5%.

Sullivan County reported three COVID-related deaths during the past week, while five other counties had one each.

“Case rates have plateaued but are still high in most areas of the commonwealth,” according to analysis released Friday by the University of Virginia. “On average, rates are over five times higher than they were in summer of 2021. Statewide hospitalizations may have peaked last week and are showing signs of decline.”

Eighteen Virginia health districts were reported in growth trajectories, with three in surge, including the Cumberland Plateau District in Southwest Virginia.

“The CDC estimates that the BA.5 omicron subvariant now accounts for over 85% of new cases in Virginia. BA.4.6 and BA.2.75 are not yet making significant inroads in the commonwealth, according to the report. “Models suggest Virginia will experience a continued gradual decline in case rates. Seasonal forcing or a new variant could potentially cause a surge by November. Conversely, Omicron-specific boosters could tamp down such surges and prevent thousands of hospitalizations.”

