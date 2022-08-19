COVID continues to surge across region; 15 more dead

New cases of COVID-19 rose 14% across this region in recent days, fueled by a nearly 25% increase across Southwest Virginia.

More than 3,900 new cases were diagnosed across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including nearly 2,500 in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties from Aug. 6-13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That is 8.7% higher than the nearly 2,300 cases diagnosed during the prior week.

The surge also continues in Southwest Virginia which had 1,425 new cases identified over the past seven days, compared to 1,141 the week prior – a 24.9% increase.

There have been 15 deaths due to COVID-19 across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia during the past seven days.

On Friday, Ballad Health reported treating 159 COVID positive patients in its hospitals, 20 fewer than Thursday. The total includes 23 in intensive care units – a 35% increase over last week with 11 of them on ventilators. Ballad reported three children are hospitalized at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

One year ago, when cases were starting to surge, Ballad had 179 inpatients, but Southwest Virginia reported just over 700 cases.

The region’s seven-day testing positivity average rate remains extremely high at nearly 34%, meaning one in three people tested was positive for coronavirus.

The University of Virginia reported Friday that three Virginia health districts were in surge, including the Mount Rogers and LENOWISCO districts in Southwest Virginia.

Mount Rogers, which includes the city of Bristol, Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties, has a cumulative seven-day testing rate of 33%, with Bristol at 33.8% and Washington County at 38.5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC also reports all localities in Southwest Virginia, except Buchanan County, have high levels of community transmission of the virus. High levels mean mask wearing in public is encouraged, especially by the unvaccinated. Wythe County, which was at medium level last week is now listed at high.

“Most health districts are in declining case rate trajectories. Ten are in growth trajectories with three of these in surge,” according to the new UVa report. “Statewide, COVID19-like visits to urgent cares and emergency rooms have plateaued in the last 11-weeks. Wastewater surveillance also suggests that cases are leveling off at the state level. Both metrics show mixed results at the regional level.”

In East Tennessee, the CDC again lists seven of 10 counties at high levels of community transmission with Hamblen, Hancock and Johnson the exceptions.

Sullivan County reported 736 new cases during the week of Aug. 6-13, most among all area counties, with a seven-day positivity rate of 38.1% based on 259 daily tests. Positivity was higher among children age 0 to 18 years of age, registering 45.3%, during the period.

Over the past 14 days, Sullivan has reported 271 cases among school-age children – the second highest total of any county in Tennessee during the period.

Sullivan is averaging 95 new cases per day during the first two weeks of August, compared to 79 per day during the last two weeks of July, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Washington County Tennessee reported a 39.9% positivity rate, based on 175 tests per day and 175 cases among school-age children.