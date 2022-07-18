COVID cases surging through area again; 98 are hospitalized

BRISTOL, Va. – With more than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week and testing positivity rates at or above 30%, the region continues to experience its first true summer surge.

Ballad Health System reported 98 COVID positive inpatients on Monday, including 12 in intensive care units with five on ventilators. That is the largest number of inpatients since mid-April.

During the previous two years, case numbers were relatively low during June and July but historically rose in August. This current surge – while on a much smaller scale than last fall – was forecast by the University of Virginia back in May.

The 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia have reported more than 950 new cases since last Tuesday, nearly double that area’s weekly average of 504 new cases per week over the past 13 weeks, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Three counties were in triple figures of new cases, with 228 new cases in Wise County, 179 in Washington and 110 in Tazewell. The city of Bristol reported 55 new cases during the past seven days, compared to 29.4 per week over the past 13 weeks.

Three health districts statewide have surging levels of cases including Mount Rogers and Cumberland Plateau, according to VDH.

Additionally all three Southwest Virginia health districts have seven-day testing positivity averages at or above 30%, meaning nearly one in every three people tested is positive for the novel coronavirus. That is substantially higher than Monday’s statewide average of 23%

The Mount Rogers Health District was at 31.4% over the past seven days, Cumberland Plateau was 31.8% and LENOWISCO was 28.7%, but results were abnormally low from Buchanan County, due to flooding, power and utility interruptions since last Tuesday, which impact access to testing and health care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classify Buchanan, Tazewell and Wythe counties as having high levels of community transmission. Residents are urged to wear a mask indoors, stay up to date with vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

In Northeast Tennessee, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Unicoi and Washington counties are also listed with high levels of community transmission by the CDC.

Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 1,471 new cases from July 3-9, the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. That is more than double the region’s 13-week average of 696 cases per week from April through July.

Sullivan County led with 420 new cases during that period, while Washington County Tennessee had 305 and Hawkins County had 117. Both Sullivan and Washington counties have seven-day testing positivity rates of 30% or higher.

University of Virginia modeling shows four different tracks. One features a short-term bump with cases peaking in July then falling by September. A new scenario forecasts a steady increase through the fall, peaking in December. Others forecast a small surge in October while another forecasts a rapid rise in cases after September, peaking in November.