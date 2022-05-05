COVID cases rise by 120% in Southwest Virginia

Nine Southwest Virginia localities combined to report a 120% increase in new COVID-19 cases during the past week while Northeast Tennessee recorded a 15% rise, with more than 500 total new cases.

There were 262 new cases across Southwest Virginia during the past seven days, compared to 119 during the previous week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Washington County Virginia reported 57 new cases last week, compared to 29 the week prior. Scott County reported 51 new cases, Smyth County had 43, Tazewell County 32 and the city of Bristol had 20 new cases, up from 14 the week prior, according to VDH.

“We have anticipated that we would see a rise in cases, similar to what some other parts of the country are experiencing, although we do not expect to see a corresponding rise in hospitalizations or deaths,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers health district, said. “There are a few factors that may be contributing to the uptick in cases - there are several omicron sub-variants circulating nationally that appear to spread more easily; people may be experiencing waning immunity from prior infection or vaccination; and people are gathering together for spring holidays and celebratory events.”

About half of the region’s population remains unvaccinated and only about half of them have received booster vaccinations, according to VDH.

“The best way to protect yourself and your plans for the coming months is to get vaccinated and stay up to date on your boosters. Talk with your doctor if you have any questions about whether or not you should get a booster right now. It continues to be important for folks to stay home when sick, and please get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms,” Forbes Hubbard said.

Three counties – Dickenson, Lee and Russell -- actually reported fewer total cases over the period due to some record-keeping changes and are shown as having zero new cases.

“The increase in cases reported for May 4 is due to an error by a reporting laboratory sending duplicate cases which VDH has identified and excluded. This error slowed the verification process for cases, resulting in a batch reported on one day instead of over the last few days,” according to a statement on the state health department website. “The data, including the seven-day average changes daily (by 10 a.m.) and the rates will change every day depending on the number of cases counted in the previous 7 days. Today, for instance, there are negative numbers, reflecting the health department's work to remove duplicate records and transfer cases to appropriate jurisdictions.”

On Thursday Dickenson County was shown with 3,314 total cases since the pandemic began, which is nine less than the 3,325 reported last Friday.

Lee County reported 6,183 total cases on Thursday, 25 less than the 6,208 reported last Friday. And Russell County reported 6,855 total cases compared to 6,867 last Friday.

Minor adjustments to data haven’t been uncommon over the past two years.

Northeast Tennessee new case rates were relatively unchanged except in Sullivan and Washington counties. Sullivan reported 100 new cases – up 19% - while Washington County totals rose 24% to 62 new cases over the period from April 24-30, the most recent figures reported by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Coinciding with these increases, the seven-day testing positivity average is up in many areas after dropping below 5% last month. Sullivan’s rate was highest in the region at 9.9% last week and was based on an average of 124 tests daily while Washington County Tennessee was 8.8%, based on 101 tests per day. Three other Northeast Tennessee counties were above 5%, the target to limit community spread.

Tennessee’s positivity rate was 8.1% while Virginia’s climbed past 10% to 10.6% on Thursday.

Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District’s testing rate was 8.3% on Thursday, while the LENOWISCO district was 5.7% and Cumberland Plateau was 3.8%.

The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday continued to rank all the counties and cities of this region as having low levels of community spread.

Ballad Health System treated 26 COVID positive inpatients at its hospitals Thursday and continues to average in the mid-20s to low 30s, a spokesperson said.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, about 26% of all residents of far Southwest Virginia have been diagnosed with the disease based on data from the Virginia Department of Health. The highest rate was in Norton where a third of residents have had the disease, followed by Smyth County with 29%. Buchanan County had the lowest rate at 24%.

The average rate is 30% in Northeast Tennessee with six of 10 counties at 30% or more, Cocke and Greene counties had the highest rates at 32% while Sullivan was at 29%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

