COVID cases, positivity rate rise in East Tennessee

With 922 new regional cases of COVID-19 diagnosed during the past week, the virus shows no signs of subsiding in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
This region’s seven-day testing positivity rate rose to 13.6% Wednesday, double Tennessee’s 6.8% statewide average and more than twice Virginia’s 5.4% seven-day average. The overwhelming majority of new cases are in Northeast Tennessee.
Sullivan County remains the region’s hot spot with 230 new cases diagnosed during the past seven days. That is 32% of new cases in East Tennessee and reflects the region’s highest testing positivity rate at 17.2%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan has about 350 active cases.
Over the past 14 days, Sullivan has averaged adding 37 new cases per day — up sharply from the previous two-week period, when the county reported an average of 30.9 new cases daily. As the region’s most populous county, Sullivan is rapidly approaching 15,000 total cases since the pandemic began just over a year ago.
Twenty COVID deaths have been reported during the past week, bringing the region’s total to 1,917 since the pandemic began here last March.
Ballad Health System reported 14 new COVID-19 admissions Wednesday versus six discharges, bringing its inpatient total back to 70. There are 14 patients being treated in intensive care units with seven on ventilators.
Ballad averaged 70 COVID inpatients daily during the past week and 71.6 daily during the month of March, with an average of 13 being treated in intensive care units.
There are more than 1,000 active cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the state Health Department. Virginia doesn’t report active cases.
Washington County in Tennessee added nearly 18 cases per day during the past two weeks, a slight increase, and posted a testing positivity percentage of 8.3% on 178 tests per day.
Cocke County also reported a notable increase with 83 new cases over the past seven days. It is adding 14 new cases daily during the past two weeks, up from five per day over the previous two weeks. Its seven-day positivity percentage is 12.8%.
Case counts are notably lower across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, which added 205 new cases during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Tazewell County reported 44 new cases, Washington County 33 and Wythe County 29.
The cities of Bristol and Norton, Buchanan and Dickenson counties reported single-digit new cases increases during the past week.
The Mount Rogers Health District reported a seven-day testing positivity average of 8.3% — among the 10 highest in the state — while LENOWISCO was at 6.9% and Cumberland Plateau at 5.2%.
