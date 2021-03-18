COVID cases, positivity rate rise in East Tennessee

Ballad averaged 70 COVID inpatients daily during the past week and 71.6 daily during the month of March, with an average of 13 being treated in intensive care units.

There are more than 1,000 active cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to the state Health Department. Virginia doesn’t report active cases.

Washington County in Tennessee added nearly 18 cases per day during the past two weeks, a slight increase, and posted a testing positivity percentage of 8.3% on 178 tests per day.

Cocke County also reported a notable increase with 83 new cases over the past seven days. It is adding 14 new cases daily during the past two weeks, up from five per day over the previous two weeks. Its seven-day positivity percentage is 12.8%.

Case counts are notably lower across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, which added 205 new cases during the past seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Tazewell County reported 44 new cases, Washington County 33 and Wythe County 29.

The cities of Bristol and Norton, Buchanan and Dickenson counties reported single-digit new cases increases during the past week.

The Mount Rogers Health District reported a seven-day testing positivity average of 8.3% — among the 10 highest in the state — while LENOWISCO was at 6.9% and Cumberland Plateau at 5.2%.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.