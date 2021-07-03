COVID cases, positivity continue declining

While the incidence of COVID-19 continues to diminish across the region and both states, area health departments still reported nearly 900 cases and over 30 COVID deaths during the month of June.

A total of 542 cases were reported last month across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, including 174 in Sullivan, 75 in Greene, 72 in Washington and 66 in Carter County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Those levels are comparable to the summer of 2020.

Sullivan County reported 40 active cases of COVID-19 this week, while Washington County had 30, Carter County had 18 and Hawkins County 13.

For the month, 342 new cases were diagnosed in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, including 59 in Wythe County, 56 each in Buchanan and Tazewell counties and 42 in Washington County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Lee County and the city of Norton reported no new cases for the month of June.

There were 33 deaths due to COVID-19 reported during the past month in the region.

Ballad Health this week reported treating 27 COVID-positive inpatients across its network of hospitals, with just four in intensive care units and one patient on a ventilator.