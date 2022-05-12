COVID cases increase by 42% in Northeast Tennessee

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 rose sharply across Northeast Tennessee but declined in Southwest Virginia during early May.

Ten Northeast Tennessee counties reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 from May 1-7, a 42% increase over the prior week. Those are the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Sullivan County held steady with 98 new cases, compared to 100 the week prior but Washington County Tennessee jumped from 62 new cases the previous week to 121 for the first week of May. Carter and Greene counties also reported increases.

While case rates are rising, it is nowhere near the surge levels experienced in January and February.

Washington County also had the region’s highest seven-day testing positivity rate at 17.7%, based on an average of 95 tests per day, according to TDH. That is double the county’s 8.8% positivity rate during the prior seven days. Figures show the county’s rate of new cases over the past two weeks is 50% higher than the two preceding weeks.

Sullivan County’s positivity rate is also climbing again, reaching 10.8% this week, up from 9.8% the prior week. Sullivan is reporting an average of 40% more new cases daily over the past two weeks compared to the two preceding weeks, according to TDH.

Just a few weeks ago the region’s cumulative testing positivity average was below 5%. The higher positivity and rising case rate appears to be following a recent University of Virginia forecast that anticipates steady increases week over week throughout spring and summer.

Carter County’s testing rate is also again in double figures at 10.4% with six of 10 counties reporting rates above the 5% target figure needed to limit community spread. Tennessee’s statewide rate is 10.2%.

Concurrently, every Northeast Tennessee county reported its two week new cases average is statistically higher than the two preceding weeks.

New case rates slowed across 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, down 32% compared to last week. Positivity rates coincide, as all three Southwest Virginia health districts report rates well below Virginia’s state seven-day average of 13.7%, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Cumberland Plateau was 8.4%, Mount Rogers 8.1% and LENOWISCO was at 4.0% on Thursday – among the lowest statewide - VDH reported.

Tazewell County tallied 46 new cases during the past seven days while Smyth County had 37. The region’s largest drop off was Washington County, Virginia, which reported 57 cases the prior week but just 21 this week.

The most recent University of Virginia model reports “28 of Virginia's 35 health districts are now in growth trajectories, including 11 in surge. Case growth is widespread in Virginia. Nationally, 10 states and the District of Columbia are in growth trajectories, mostly in the Northeast.”

Despite the increases the Centers for Disease Control continue to classify all regional counties in both states as “low” for community transmission of the virus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.