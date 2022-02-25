COVID cases fall for third straight week

New cases of COVID-19 declined 28% during the past week in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the third consecutive notable decline after weeks of steady increases.

However this past week’s 127 deaths due to COVID-19 was among the highest rates for seven days since the pandemic began. There were 80 deaths reported the week prior. The last time the region reported this many COVID fatalities was Jan. 3 during the height of the delta surge, just as the omicron variant was starting to descend on the region.

More than 3,800 new cases were diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties from Feb. 13 to 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. That’s down 26% from the prior week. However the area still has three counties above 30% in positivity rate. Washington County, Tennessee is among the highest in the U.S., at 49.3% on nearly 400 daily tests.

Washington County’s positivity rate was at 53.4% the week prior.

The national average positivity rate was 5.5% on Friday, Tennessee’s statewide rate was 17.7% and Virginia’s rate was 9.2%, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Washington County, Tennessee also topped the region with 1,321 new cases, down just slightly from its region-leading 1,464 the week before.

Sullivan County, which has historically led the region with the most cases reported nearly 1,000 new cases last week compared to 1,250 the week prior. Sullivan’s positivity rate was 31.7% and the county had been generating 160 new cases daily over the past 14 days – down from its 340 average from the prior two weeks.

Sullivan and Washington counties have a combined 2,500 active cases, or just under half of all the active cases reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, according to TDH.

The region’s combined positivity rate remains high at 32.7%, which continues to fuel high numbers of inpatients at Ballad Health System hospitals, although they reported declines for the second straight week.

Ballad reported 268 COVID positive inpatients on Friday, which is the lowest single-day total since Dec. 30. Over the past five days Ballad’s inpatient census of COVID patients has dropped 16% from 320 on Monday, with 219 admissions and 300 discharges, according to the health system.

Ballad had 50 patients in intensive care units and 34 – up from 27 earlier in the week – on ventilators.

The rate of new cases also declined across Southwest Virginia, with 1,482 new cases over the past week compared to about 2,200 the week prior, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Eight localities reported more than 100 new cases during the period, led by Smyth County with 199, Wise County with 195, Washington County, Virginia reported 184 and Tazewell County 161. The city of Bristol, Virginia reported 68 new cases, compared to 95 the week prior.

“High case rates persist in the far Southwest, in the Lynchburg area and in the western parts of Southside. Residents in these areas should consider masking when in indoor public places,” according to University of Virginia modeling issued Friday.

“The CDC has adjusted their BA.2 sub-variant proportion estimates. They now suggest BA.2 represents 4.7% of new cases in Virginia,” according to the modeling report. “Models indicate the sub-variant may become dominant by April. Models project that BA.2 may slow, but not stop, case declines across the commonwealth. Models do not anticipate a BA.2 related surge in the near future.”

Southwest Virginia continues to maintain the highest testing positivity/community spread rate in the commonwealth at 15.9%, although VDH includes the Roanoke area and part of Southside in the region.

Nearly all of the cities and counties in far Southwest Virginia reported a positivity rate of 20% or more during the last week led by Norton at 34.1%, Wise County at 29.5%, Smyth at 28.2%, Scott County at 24.5% and the city of Bristol, Virginia at 23.8%.

