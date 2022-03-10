COVID cases drop by 39%

The rate of new cases of COVID-19 declined 39% during the past week across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia – compared to the prior week - but the number of hospitalized patients remains relatively high.

Reports of new cases fell most sharply in Southwest Virginia – down 53% - after weeks of record-breaking pace, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Only 325 new cases were identified across the 10 counties and two cities, less than half the 703 total reported last week. Most localities reporting only double-digit increases, while Norton and Scott County each reported single-digit case counts for the seven-day period starting March 4.

Wise County reported 79 new cases while Tazewell County had 59 and Buchanan County reported 44. Washington County, which most weeks leads Southwest Virginia, had only 19 new cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Despite the declines, about half of the Southwest localities reported seven-day testing positivity rates in double figures, with Wise County at 16.2% and Russell County at 13.1%.

The Virginia Department of Health continues to classify all of Southwest Virginia at high risk for spread and the region’s average remains the highest in Virginia. The statewide average is 4.4%.

Reports of new cases also tumbled across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties with 885 new cases compared to nearly 1,300 last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Cocke County paced the region with 220 new cases, compared to traditional leader Sullivan County at 206. Washington County, which just a couple weeks ago sported one of the highest testing positivity rates in the nation, reported just 116 new cases and its rate was a more docile 11.2%.

The regional positivity average was 11.9% on Thursday, which is the lowest point since mid-November of 2021.

Sullivan was at 13.3%, Carter County was 10% and Hawkins County 14.5%.

There are about 1,500 active cases across Northeast Tennessee, led by Sullivan with 439 and Washington with 287, according to TDH.

Despite steady declines in new cases for the past four weeks, Ballad Health System was treating 172 COVID positive inpatients on Thursday, including more than 100 new admissions just this week. The 172 is also the lowest one-day total since late November.

Thirty-five patients remain in intensive care units with 24 on ventilators.

Once again, Ballad reported 85% of all inpatients - 146 of 172 – were unvaccinated. Rates continued to run higher among sicker patients, where 89% of those in ICUs – 31 of 35 – and 92% of those on ventilators – 22 of 24 – were also unvaccinated against COVID-19.

There were three pediatric cases being treated in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

This region’s rate of deaths continued slowing during the past week with 54, compared to 98 the week before and nearly 130 three weeks ago.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.