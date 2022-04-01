COVID case numbers are lowest in a year

While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, the region reported its lowest number of new cases in nearly a year this past week.

Just 240 new cases were reported, including 143 across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. That represents a 37.5% decline compared to last week, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

There were less than 100 new cases across 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, a 62% drop compared to last week, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

From the period March 20-26, Sullivan County reported 45 new diagnosed cases of COVID-19, while Washington County, Tennessee had 30 new cases, Greene County had 16, Johnson County 15 and Carter County 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health, which now updates case counts once a week rather than daily.

Case counts in the other five counties were in the single-digit range with no new cases in rural Hancock County.

Those same 10 counties reported 300 active cases, including 87 in Sullivan, 54 in Washington and 45 in Greene County, according to TDH.

Ballad Health reported this week the region’s seven-day average for COVID testing positivity was at 5.1%, a clear indicator of the reduction of community spread. Health officials maintain 5% or less is the target to limit spread.

Last week Sullivan County’s rate was 5% based on an average of 121 tests daily and Washington County Tennessee was 3.9% on about 98 tests per day. Johnson County exhibited the region’s highest rate at 6.7% but only averaged 19 tests daily. Seven of the 10 Northeast Tennessee counties had rates at or below 5%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health no longer discloses positivity rates to reflect community transmission, but uses the Centers for Disease Control rankings of low, medium and high, based primarily on new case hospitalizations per 100,000 and 200,000 people.

While all 10 Northeast Tennessee counties ranked low for community spread, four Southwest Virginia localities ranked at the medium level – Dickenson, Lee and Wise counties and the city of Norton. The remaining eight localities, including the city of Bristol, ranked low.

Tazewell County reported 40 new COVID cases during the past week, while Washington County, Virginia had 16, Russell County 14 and Smyth County 11. All other localities were in single digits for new cases, with Bristol reporting just one and Buchanan and Lee counties had none.

Ballad Health System reported 57 COVID inpatients during the past week, its lowest total since last summer and a nearly 30% decline compared to one week ago with 81. Ballad reported five patients being treated in intensive care units with four of them needing ventilators.

Just two weeks ago, Ballad had nearly 120 hospitalized COVID patients, including 24 in ICUs.

One year ago, with the region in the midst of a surge fueled by the UK B.1.1.7. variant, Ballad had 94 inpatients, with a third of them requiring treatment in intensive care units.

The region recorded 34 deaths due to COVID-19 during the past week, a 37% decline.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

