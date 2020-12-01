 Skip to main content
COVID-19: WCYB-TV dealing with the coronavirus
BRISTOL, Va. — News broadcasts on WCYB-TV are currently relying on help from a sister station in Asheville, North Carolina, due to coronavirus concerns.

The station is still in control of its broadcasts from its newsroom in Bristol, Virginia, said news director Keith Weiss.

But regional, national and international content has now been supplemented by WLOS-TV in Asheville, according to Weiss.

“What happened is we have a COVID matter that we’re dealing with at the station,” Weiss said. “And we’re utilizing some content from our sister station.”

Broadcasts have not been interrupted, Weiss said.

In a prepared statement, Weiss said, “Due to COVID concerns, we’re operating with limited staffing. We’re committed to bringing you the latest local news and weather. We will be relying on our sister stations to help provide the regional, national and international news. We appreciate your support.”

Monday morning broadcasts did not feature regular news anchors, leaving viewers wondering what had occurred.

Still, local content was added throughout the day, utilizing local repoRters, though many of the staff has been in quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to Weiss.

“With a limited staff, we’re using some additional content,” Weiss said “The main part of the broadcast is still originating from here.

Right now, Weiss said, the station’s situation is being assessed day by day.

Weiss would not reveal which on-air personalities have been quarantined but did say, “The viewers can see who’s available and who’s not.”

