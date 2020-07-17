Tennessee farmers and ranchers can apply for financial assistance to help make up for losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Sullivan/Carter County Farm Service Agency.
The funds are available through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Producers can submit applications through Aug. 28.
“Through CFAP, USDA is making available $16 billion for vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5-percent-or-greater price decline due to COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities,” according to the statement.
Producers will get 80% of their maximum total payment when their applications are approved, and the rest will come “at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available,” the release states.
The CFAP application and other eligibility forms are available online at www.farmers.gov/cfap. For more information, contact the Farm Service Agency at 423-323-7431, extension 2.
