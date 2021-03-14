COVID-19 pandemic defined the past year for Bristol region, world

The COVID-19 global pandemic defined the past 12 months in this region and around the world.
Virtually every aspect of our lives was impacted, from schools, businesses and recreation to dining out, shopping, limitations on travel and requirements to wear face coverings — a lightning-rod issue with two distinct sides.
Some people spent the past 12 months hunkered down, communicating electronically and limiting public exposure to try to avoid contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while others sought to maintain some semblance of normalcy.
A day after this region’s first case was diagnosed last March, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In the 12 months since, more than 88,000 residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia contracted the virus, 3,500 were hospitalized and, tragically, about 1,900 died.
The 25,000 cases reported thus far across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia represent 7.8% of its population. More than 1,500 were hospitalized, and there have been more than 630 deaths.
More than 63,000 cases were reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, or about 10.3% of the population. More than 2,000 were hospitalized and over 1,200 died.
The virus touched the region even before the first case was diagnosed. Word of cases sweeping through major U.S. cities and fears about lockdowns prompted a widespread buying frenzy. Store shelves were literally swept bare in hours. Toilet paper, cleaning supplies, household essentials, meats and many other grocery items vanished overnight.
Some shortages didn’t subside for months.
Locally, cases began as a trickle, became a river and evolved into crashing floodwaters, bringing widespread death and suffering before mercifully slowing in recent weeks.
Sullivan County reported this region’s first case of the novel coronavirus on March 10. On March 20, Lee County officials announced the first two confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia. The first case diagnosed in Washington County, Virginia, came March 25 and, a day later, the city of Bristol reported its first case.
By March 30, just 10 cases were diagnosed across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia and just over 50 were diagnosed in 10 Northeast Tennessee counties. This region’s first death was reported March 31.
Case counts, hospitalizations and deaths came more frequently then reached critical mass during the final two months of last year, spilling over into January and February 2021. Vaccine administration began in late December and continues today — although local officials fret over not receiving more vaccine.
Over the next week, the Bristol Herald Courier will look back at some critical aspects of how this disease impacted lives — from the perspectives of those most directly impacted. We will also attempt to peer forward — with vaccinations rolling out and restrictions easing — at what a “new normal” may resemble.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC