COVID-19 pandemic defined the past year for Bristol region, world

The COVID-19 global pandemic defined the past 12 months in this region and around the world.

Virtually every aspect of our lives was impacted, from schools, businesses and recreation to dining out, shopping, limitations on travel and requirements to wear face coverings — a lightning-rod issue with two distinct sides.

Some people spent the past 12 months hunkered down, communicating electronically and limiting public exposure to try to avoid contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while others sought to maintain some semblance of normalcy.

A day after this region’s first case was diagnosed last March, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In the 12 months since, more than 88,000 residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia contracted the virus, 3,500 were hospitalized and, tragically, about 1,900 died.

The 25,000 cases reported thus far across the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia represent 7.8% of its population. More than 1,500 were hospitalized, and there have been more than 630 deaths.

More than 63,000 cases were reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, or about 10.3% of the population. More than 2,000 were hospitalized and over 1,200 died.