COVID-19 cases declining, but local positivity rate remains high

Ballad Health reported its lowest COVID-19 inpatient census in more than a month Monday, but the region’s testing positivity rate remains seriously high.
Ballad was treating 245 patients with the novel coronavirus in its hospitals, the lowest total reported since Dec. 4. That represents a 28% decrease over just one week ago, when Ballad reported 339 inpatients, including 73 in intensive care units.
Of Monday’s total, 58 patients were being treated in ICUs across the system’s hospitals with 33 on ventilators. Those represent the lowest totals this year and the fourth straight day with less than 60 patients in ICUs and the fifth consecutive day with less than 40 on ventilators, according to the health system. Ballad set a single day record Jan. 12 with 49 patients on ventilators.
At the same time, the region’s seven-day average testing positivity rate was 25.2%, meaning one in four people tested positive for COVID-19. That is five times the 5% rate officials say is needed to reduce community spread.
Virginia’s statewide testing positivity average was 14% Monday, and Tennessee’s was 15%.
Last week, system officials credited the increasing numbers of vaccinations across the region with helping slow what had been a steadily increasing trend in patients and cases since November, but warned the number of COVID-19 tests remained low, which can impact the positivity percentage.
The region’s testing positivity spiked at 35.3% on Jan. 9 and has hovered between 25% and 30% for the past week, averaging 27.4%. The region’s seven-day average has remained above 20% since Dec. 2.
Over the previous 14 days, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported a combined average of 444.7 new cases per day, or more than 6,200 new cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
During the past seven days, a combined 1,531 tests were administered per day, or more than 10,700 total tests.
Sullivan County reported 506 new cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 11-17, or an average of 72.2 cases per day, compared to the county’s 14-day new case average of 98.1 daily. Sullivan had more than 1,000 active cases Monday.
Washington County in Tennessee averaged 86.9 new cases over the previous 14 days, but that average fell to 58.1 new cases per day during the Jan. 11-17 period. The county had 965 active cases Monday.
Over the past seven days in Southwest Virginia, the Mount Rogers Health District reported 448 newly diagnosed cases, an average of 64 per day, while the LENOWISCO Health District had 210 new cases, an average of 30 per day, and the Cumberland Plateau district had 132 new cases, or 18.8 per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The positivity rate in the LENOWISCO localities averaged 19.1%, while Mount Rogers was 18.9% and Cumberland Plateau was 15.5%.
