COVID-19 cases declining, but local positivity rate remains high

The region’s testing positivity spiked at 35.3% on Jan. 9 and has hovered between 25% and 30% for the past week, averaging 27.4%. The region’s seven-day average has remained above 20% since Dec. 2.

Over the previous 14 days, 10 Northeast Tennessee counties reported a combined average of 444.7 new cases per day, or more than 6,200 new cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

During the past seven days, a combined 1,531 tests were administered per day, or more than 10,700 total tests.

Sullivan County reported 506 new cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 11-17, or an average of 72.2 cases per day, compared to the county’s 14-day new case average of 98.1 daily. Sullivan had more than 1,000 active cases Monday.

Washington County in Tennessee averaged 86.9 new cases over the previous 14 days, but that average fell to 58.1 new cases per day during the Jan. 11-17 period. The county had 965 active cases Monday.

Over the past seven days in Southwest Virginia, the Mount Rogers Health District reported 448 newly diagnosed cases, an average of 64 per day, while the LENOWISCO Health District had 210 new cases, an average of 30 per day, and the Cumberland Plateau district had 132 new cases, or 18.8 per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The positivity rate in the LENOWISCO localities averaged 19.1%, while Mount Rogers was 18.9% and Cumberland Plateau was 15.5%.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.