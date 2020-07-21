The Marsh Regional Blood Center will now administer free COVID-19 antibody testing for its blood donors, the organization announced Monday.
Antibody testing does not determine whether a patient currently has novel coronavirus, but it can indicate a previous infection, according to a news release from the blood center, which serves Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The test will be available to donors who complete a prescreening and are eligible to give blood, the release states.
“Currently, estimates for how many people have contracted COVID-19 while staying completely asymptomatic vary greatly, so by sampling members of our communities for antibodies, we’ll be able to better gauge how many people have been infected and how far the pandemic has spread, which will help us fight its continued reach,” said Don Campbell, director of Marsh Regional.
In the event that a donor tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, they will be asked to consider donating convalescent plasma to help treat patients with severe illness from the virus.
“Convalescent plasma is a component of blood that is being investigated as a potential treatment option for current COVID-19 patients,” the release states.
Regional health care provider Ballad Health has partnered with the Mayo Clinic for a national study related to convalescent plasma and local donors will help inform that effort.
Test results will be mailed to donors within two weeks, and the blood center will contact donors with positive antibodies, according to the release.
Antibody testing is now available at Marsh Regional’s collection centers in the Tri-Cities and at public blood drives.
The announcement comes as the general need for blood donations has increased during the pandemic.
