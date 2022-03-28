Courts continue to function under COVID emergency orders

BRISTOL, Va. – Courts across Virginia continue catching up from restrictions initially imposed two years ago designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last Friday the Supreme Court of Virginia extended its declaration of judicial emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to allow local discretion regarding mitigation strategies.

The state’s high court first imposed emergency regulations in March 2020 when the pandemic spread into the state. At that time, many court activities were delayed or limited statewide.

“The orders have definitely changed over the past two years. This latest order is (allowing) the local courts, chief judges and presiding judges throughout Virginia (to) use their discretion how courts are locally responding to COVID,” Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Clerk Kelly Flannagan said. “Our 28th Circuit issued a new order March 17 that eliminates the need for folks entering the courthouse to wear a mask. That is a big change here in lessening the COVID-related restrictions.”

Masks had been required since courts resumed regular operations. Anyone who enters the courthouse locally is still subject to have their temperature taken and to be asked COVID exposure and symptom-related questions, under the order.

“We’ve come a long way since March 19, 2020,” Flannagan said. “We are not caught up. There is a backlog on our docket. We have lots of folks sitting in jail waiting for their day in court, so our jurors are playing a very important role in our community right now. We’re hearing jury trials, we’ve got full dockets. We’re doing our best to catch up. I do not feel we are there yet.”

Each circuit had to enter a jury trial plan – that had to be approved by the Virginia Supreme Court – before they could resume jury trials. The Supreme Court allowed jury trials to resume locally in February 2021, court records show.

“Most General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts have greatly reduced their backlogs. Circuit courts are still dealing with jury trial delays,” according to a report last month by the Supreme Court of Virginia to the state Senate Finance General Government Subcommittee.

Statewide, Circuit courts reported disposition of 14.5% more criminal cases in 2021 compared to 2020 and 12.2% more civil cases, according to the report. The court caseload rose from 331,000 criminal and civil cases in 2020 to 331,757 combined cases in 2021.

General District courts statewide reported disposition of about 1% fewer civil and criminal cases in 2021 compared to 2020, but 9.5% more traffic cases. The total caseload decreased from 2020 to 2021 by nearly 11%.

Juvenile and Domestic courts reported increases of 13.7% more adult cases were finalized and 7.4% more cases involving juveniles, compared to the prior year, according to the report. The caseload statewide declined a combined 6.3% in 2021 compared to the prior year.

“I think the Supreme Court is continuing to extend this emergency because the [COVID case] numbers vary so much throughout the commonwealth. There are still some hot spots,” Flannagan said.

Until a few weeks ago, Southwest Virginia was one of those hot spots, with some of the highest disease transmission rates in Virginia. As of last week, most cities and counties in Southwest Virginia were classified as low or moderate for the risk of COVID transmission, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Some mitigation strategies remain in place, including social distancing. For example, 12-member juries are seated socially distanced from each other in the courtroom. Anyone seated in the gallery is required to sit socially distanced from others – six feet apart -- except in the case of families, Flannagan said.

In Bristol, six jurors are seated in the jury box, some are to the side and there is a row in front.

“It definitely complicates the process, but it seems to be working well,” she said.

