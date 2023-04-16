ABINGDON, Va. — Construction stands in full bloom this spring on Courthouse Hill in Abingdon, as work continues on the historic Washington County Courthouse.

For County Administrator Jason Berry, rebuilding the courthouse has been a challenge that has persisted for more than five years.

Still, he’s pleased to see this $30 million project make progress.

“There are walls going up on all the floors,” Berry said. “There will be walls on every floor by the end of the month.”

Construction of the courthouse — with renovations and additions — began after a 2019 vote showed residents wanted the courthouse to remain where it has stood since the late 1700s.

The Board of Supervisors had proposed moving the courts to the vacant Kmart building in the Abingdon Town Centre shopping center overlooking Interstate 81’s Exit 17, but that proposal was turned down 2-to-1 by voters.

The big challenge: finding space

Virginia court officials have said this courthouse has needed more room to function properly and that it needs to be more secure and more universally accessible.

Currently, the crews from BurWil Construction are working on the exterior of the courthouse with an expected completion of March 2024, Berry said.

Next up, construction moves to the interior, and should be complete by March 2025, Berry estimated.

“The courthouse is on schedule,” Berry said. “It’s still on budget.”

Sunny skies and above-average temperatures this spring have blessed construction crews, said Kevin Hill, the county’s director of general services.

“If you keep this kind of weather up, we’ll get ahead of schedule.”

Work also has to be done in stages, Hill said.

“We have interior walls going up and exterior sheeting and brick overlaid over top of that,” Hill said.

All the while, employees are still inside, working in their offices.

“It’s still a working courthouse,” said Hill. “The plan is to get the new section built by March of 2024 — and move the employees.”

Next comes renovating the old section of the courthouse, where people are presently working, Hill said.

“That keeps the daily function of the courthouse without any disruptions,” Hill said.

So far, what Berry calls a two-pronged approach to getting the courthouse rebuilt is going “according to plan, and there’s been no major issues.”

Yet, this project has cost more than the county leaders originally intended — about $10 million more.

Borrowing money for the entire courthouse project will cost about $390,000 in debt service in the 2023-2024 budget, according to Berry’s proposed balanced budget for the next fiscal year.

That financial picture has since kept supervisors talking about a tight budget and saying how little, if any, extra cash can be found as the county pays the courthouse bill.

Keep the character

What you see taking shape on Courthouse Hill represents years of architectural planning and design.

“We want to keep the character of the courthouse,” Hill said. “Hopefully, the new section façade will complement the 150-year-old section.”

The old section actually dates to the late 1860s and was constructed on Abingdon’s Courthouse Hill after a previous courthouse was burned during the Civil War in 1864.

“It’s going to complement,” Hill promised. “But it’s eventually going to look like three different buildings in the end.”

Even after all the construction is finished in a couple of years, there may not still be enough room on Courthouse Hill for all offices and functions, Berry said.

But, the county administrator has a plan.

Before the courthouse construction began, the county acquired property on Valley Street — the old health department building — to help alleviate the courthouse’s space crunch and gave the Commonwealth’s Attorney a separate office, Berry said.

Berry now predicts the county may be looking for more real estate in Abingdon’s historic district.

“At the end of the day,” Berry added, “we’ll probably have to find additional space down the road.”