Courthouse construction cost jumps from $19 million to more than $28 million

Members of the Washington County Board of Supervisors are meeting tonight to decide how to handle a projected $9 million cost overrun for the Washington County Courthouse expansion project.

One supervisor has made it clear he will not ask Washington County taxpayers to make up the difference.

“I will not vote to raise taxes over the courthouse.” Supervisor Dwayne Ball said Wednesday.

Ball, a member of the Courthouse Committee, said the engineering estimate had been $19 million when the committee decided to choose BurWil Construction to renovate the county courthouse a couple of years ago.

That money has already been borrowed and is in the bank, Supervisor Randy Pennington said while explaining the county has an additional $2 million in funds that have been earmarked for the project.

This gives the board about $21 million to use for renovations and expansion of the courthouse in the center of Abingdon, Ball said.

But material and labor costs have risen dramatically over the past two years due to a trio of contributing factors, Ball said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for materials and disrupted supplies while the Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected fuel costs and increased the rate of inflation, according to Ball.

Additionally, Ball says, the federal government’s decision to distribute COVID-19 relief money to municipalities - with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) – has sent money across the country and inspired other building projects.

“I think it’s a combination where the labor prices have gone up because of the lack of skilled laborers, and there are so many jobs out there,” Ball said. “And every municipality in the entire nation has money to do the same thing. It might be a school or a water project.”

The result is an unexpected money crunch, said Kevin Hill, the county’s director of general services. “It’s a perfect storm.”

Steel prices have doubled, Ball said, while Pennington claimed some material prices “have quadrupled” in the past several months.

“It’s just today’s world,” Pennington said. “That’s what’s happening in the marketplace. I don’t know how many times steel has gone up.”

Possibly, the supervisors can use some of its remaining ARPA money – as much as $1.9 million - to pay for the courthouse’s new HVAC system since that’s related to health concerns, Ball said.

Tonight’s meeting at 6 p.m. at the Government Center building near Virginia Highlands Community College gives supervisors time to review blueprints, architectural drawings and discuss options of what to do next, Pennington said.

“This is the first time that we all get together and hash it out,” he said.

The board may look “at things there that we don’t really need,” Pennington said. “I haven’t seen the whole thing yet. But, until you see it, you can’t really make a good decision.”

At this point, Pennington said, “There’s different numbers being thrown out. Is it $28 million? I can’t answer that yet because I don’t really know for sure.”

“Would we like to do it cheaper? Yes, we would,” Pennington said. “But I don’t know how much cheaper we can do it.”

