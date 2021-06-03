Court reporter now makes her own mysteries

It marked the first time she was able to produce the shows since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Self started the mystery shows from her living room three years ago, inviting 28 people to join in on the “hunt” for a killer based on the game of Clue. Participants came dressed as characters assigned to them from the popular board game. Other shows have had themes such as Frankenstein. In each of the shows, participants are given their parts ahead of time and given strict instructions not to reveal what role they are playing.

Since that first successful Murder Mystery, other themes originated from Self’s own imagination, with help from ideas she has gathered over her years as a court reporter. She also credited the influence of crime shows, of which she is a big fan.

“Murder interests me. I watch it on television a lot,” she said, as if admitting a guilty pleasure.

Bringing friends together for an evening’s fun is a throwback to Self’s childhood, when entertainment came from personal creative energy.

She was born during a much simpler time in the small town of Dante, Virginia. For the first six years of her life, her family lived in a coal camp because her father worked for Clinchfield Coal Co.