BRISTOL, Tenn. — Many details about the apparent murder-suicide that left a husband, wife and the wife’s teenage daughter dead Saturday on Trammell Road are still emerging. But court records — including an order of protection, divorce petition and failed mediation session — suggest an increasingly tense situation for the family in the months leading up to the tragedy.

On Saturday, Michael Robinson apparently broke into the Trammell Road house where his estranged wife, Kristina, lived with her 17-year-old daughter, Gabrielle "Gabby" Kennedy. Bristol, Tennessee police said that Michael appeared to have shot them both to death before taking his own life.

A story in legal documents

Kristina Robinson — who was 36 when she died Saturday — had filed an order of protection against Michael on June 23, according to a civil case filed in the Sullivan County General Sessions Court. But she requested that the case be dismissed on July 22, according to Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell, who reviewed the file Monday.

Meanwhile, on July 2, Kristina filed a complaint for divorce against Michael, who was 47 at the time of his death Saturday. The document, which was filed with the Sullivan county clerk and master, stated that the couple had married in 2014 and separated on June 20, 2020.

Kristina’s reasons for seeking divorce were “irreconcilable differences” and allegations that Michael was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” the complaint stated. The case file also included a July 6 restraining order that barred both the husband and wife from “harassing, threatening, assaulting, or abusing the other,” among other things.

On Sept. 21, Michael and Kristina met with their attorneys and a mediator for a mediation that proved fruitless, according to a mediator’s report included in the divorce file.

The final document in that file was an order setting the couple’s divorce trial for Jan. 6, 2021. It was filed last Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, less than 48 hours later, Michael and Kristina Robinson and Kristina’s daughter Gabrielle "Gabby" Kennedy were found dead inside the Robinsons’ house on Trammell Road, according to a Saturday report from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

'A horrible, terrible case'

Law enforcement agencies had been closing in on Michael Robinson with charges of child abuse. On Saturday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported that they had been working with the Department of Children’s Services to investigate allegations of the abuse.

The department said the investigations had led to an indictment by a grand jury last week, which led to an arrest warrant for Michael. Since he was living in Russell County, Virginia, at the time, the arrest warrant was sent to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, the department said.

But Bristol Tennessee Police Capt. Terry Johnson said Monday that the warrant had not been served before the shooting.

Johnson said all the evidence his department had uncovered pointed to Michael Robinson as the shooter.

“We were there most of the day Saturday, some of the day Sunday and today, obviously, and there’s nothing that would lead us to believe there was any other person involved,” Johnson said.

“It’s a tragic situation for everybody involved,” he added. “For the family, for the people in the neighborhood, even for the officers involved … no one likes this.”

“It’s just a horrible, terrible case,” Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said Monday, echoing Johnson. “I have not seen anything under these circumstances ... where someone kills before they’re even arrested.”

Grieving Gabby

Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, Kristina Robinson’s 17-year-old daughter, had attended Tennessee High School and played on the softball team there. Hundreds of her classmates sought counseling on Monday morning at the school.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools enlisted all counselors on staff — from all schools — to assist in giving Kennedy’s fellow students a place to talk, said Rebecca House, the communications coordinator for BTCS.

“Students were given the opportunity to go to Viking Hall or stay in their classrooms,” House said.

Health officials and youth pastors from across Bristol also arrived at the school, showing support.

Students met with each other as well as adults “to try to process the grief,” House said. “She touched many people, we’re finding out.”

House personally knew Kennedy, as her daughter played softball with Kennedy for about five years.

“She was involved with her in the softball community and knew what a light she was and what a leader she was and what an influence and a positive support in that community,” House said. “She was like that in all walks of her life. She touched so many people in so many different areas.”

Tennessee High sophomore Briley Price is one of those people. The 15-year-old said she was working as a bagger at Food City when Kennedy was hired to work alongside her.

“She came up to me, and she was like, ‘Hey, I’m Gabby. I’m new here. If you want to be friends, we can,’” Price recalled. “I didn’t know anyone there except two people. It was just amazing to have someone come up to me and make me feel welcome.”

The girls frequently took work breaks together and talked about school, friends and problems they were having, Price said. She said that Kennedy sometimes told her that things were not going well at home.

“She would come in and say, ‘Today’s just been a really bad day,’” Price said. “We did talk about it a lot. ... I tried to keep her in a good mood.”

Price said that Kennedy offered her the same level of support.

“She made me feel … that she cared about me, truly cared about me,” Price said. “That if I ever needed anything ... I could always come to her no matter what.”

Price said she and Kennedy also texted each other a great deal. When her brother told her about the shooting on Saturday, she said, she didn’t want to believe it.

“So I went and called and texted Gabby, and I called her on Messenger ... and texted her on Snapchat. And she didn’t answer me,” Price said.

That’s when she started looking at the news, she said, and she saw the location of the shooting. It was where Kennedy lived. Price said she felt devastated.

She said that Monday’s mourning session at the school helped her process some of the initial grief, as well as see how many people cared for Kennedy.

“There were multiple people in her grade and people that didn’t even know her, really, but had heard good stories about her,” Price said. “She was just an angel in real life.”

The outpouring on Monday proved Kennedy could make connections with people, House said.

“She had a way of connecting with people and building relationships and making all those that she came in contact with feel special,” House said. “She just lifted people up. She was really in tune with other people and what they were feeling.”

Now, House said, more support is slated to be shared with the students if they need it.

“They just need to let their teachers know,” House said. “I think the plan is just to be open and flexible and, as needs arrive, that counselors and support is on standby.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Wade Follow Sarah Wade Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today