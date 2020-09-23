Court documents: Attorneys to use insanity defense in fatal Appalachian Trail attacks

Attorneys for a man accused of killing an Appalachian Trail hiker in Southwest Virginia last year intend to assert an insanity defense, according to a court notice.
James Jordan’s attorneys filed the motion Monday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. He’s been charged in the May 2019 death of Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and the stabbing of a Canadian woman near the Wythe and Smyth county line.
Attorneys are asking the court to direct any evaluation of 31-year-old Jordan’s mental state at the time to be conducted in the least restrictive manner possible.
In a motion, attorney Lisa Lorish notes that, after his arrest last year, the judge ordered a competency evaluation. In July 2019, forensic psychologists at the Institute of Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy at the University of Virginia submitted a report in which they concluded that Jordan’s psychotic symptoms were sufficiently severe to undermine his capacity to understand and participate in his legal proceedings.
After reviewing the initial report, the judge ordered that Jordan undergo a competency restoration and evaluation.
In another report, dated May 13, 2020, a physician opined that Jordan had been restored to competency. The court then scheduled a jury trial Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2021, according to court filings.
Jordan, of Massachusetts, remains in custody at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. His attorneys ask that he remain at the Abingdon facility and undergo any necessary evaluations and treatment in the region, rather than be transferred into federal custody.
Lorish also notes that Jordan should not be transferred into the federal prison system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To avoid a delay, which could happen if he is transferred into the federal system, he should remain locally to maintain the stability of Jordan’s current medication regiment and mental state, Lorish said.
