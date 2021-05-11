Couple opens Discover Damascus as a way of giving back to the community

DAMASCUS, Va. — A local couple has created an innovative tourism gift shop in Damascus as their way of giving back to the community.
John and Susan Coleman opened Discover Damascus on Main Street earlier this month. The business caters to local crafters, providing an outlet for them to display their goods.
The couple had no idea they’d become business owners after moving here from Christiansburg, Virginia, two years ago.
“It really was something that just fell into place,” said John, who believes divine inspiration had a lot to do with it.
Susan and her husband John, who served as a pastor in the New River Valley area, have helped with many community service projects throughout the years, including turning a former Bible college into the CrossPointe Conference Center in Christiansburg.
“We love to see things revived,” he said. “We were looking for a new season, and Damascus was the place for us.”
The couple feels right at home in the town. She holds an informal Sunday morning Bible study on their side porch for several women in the community. John also meets with a Bible study group at the home of Jerry Gillespie, who just happens to own the store building the couple is renting. When the couple learned that Gillespie was updating his storefront property, the news caught their fancy.
“By March, we started thinking about opening a store, and by May, we were already opened. Just like that,” he said.
In just months, the couple helped Gillespie revive a portion of his vacant building in Damascus, turning it into a hub for local and out-of-town visitors.
Katie Wilson of Glade Spring was excited to find a place to display her handmade craft items, especially her tote bags, tote pouches and baby items, all of which are decorated with her original heat-transfer designs.
“We want to help people like Katie, who is a mom of a 3-year-old, bring in some extra income. We’re also targeting seniors and even youth who are developing entrepreneurial skills,” he said.
The store owners plan to include a kids’ corner, featuring the artwork of children.
Other vendors at the store include Pure Virginia Maple Syrup; Appalachian Baits; quilt-makers Dawn Heath and Jana Lankford; basket-maker Mary Hayes; local author Mary Kennedy; embroidery artists Keith and Melanie Holmes; and artists Jeana and Lewis Chapman.
One mission of the business owners is to offer merchandise that is local and affordable.
“We’ve all gone into a souvenir shop to buy something only to find it costs too much,” said Susan. “We want people to be able to buy something here without it breaking the bank.”
Success isn’t always measured by how much money is made, they insisted.
“If I had wanted to make money, I’d be doing something else,” said John. “Instead, we want to be a presence in our community and to serve others.”
As a new store owner, John’s goal is to meet two new people every day.
“We value building those relationships every time someone walks through the door,” he said.
Discover Damascus is located at 128 E. Laurel Ave.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.