Couple opens Discover Damascus as a way of giving back to the community

DAMASCUS, Va. — A local couple has created an innovative tourism gift shop in Damascus as their way of giving back to the community.

John and Susan Coleman opened Discover Damascus on Main Street earlier this month. The business caters to local crafters, providing an outlet for them to display their goods.

The couple had no idea they’d become business owners after moving here from Christiansburg, Virginia, two years ago.

“It really was something that just fell into place,” said John, who believes divine inspiration had a lot to do with it.

Susan and her husband John, who served as a pastor in the New River Valley area, have helped with many community service projects throughout the years, including turning a former Bible college into the CrossPointe Conference Center in Christiansburg.

“We love to see things revived,” he said. “We were looking for a new season, and Damascus was the place for us.”