County to make offer on closed school property

Blountville Elementary and Middle School could soon become a Sullivan County government facility, if the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education come to an agreement.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Commissioners will vote on a resolution to gain full ownership of the property from Sullivan County Schools. The schools shared the same campus prior to closing permanently last year.

“There is a disagreement as to whether or not the school system owns the entire property,” Randall Jones, chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education, said. “The county has a deed for a parcel of the land, and there's a question of whether or not that belongs to the school system or to the county.”

A resolution sponsored by District 4 Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite to offer the school system $400,000 for their share of the property was deferred in March for the third time since its first reading in December. That version has since been withdrawn and a new version will go before the Commission this week.

The updated resolution upped the proposed offering to $637,500. If the offer is accepted by the school board, it would give the county complete ownership of the property, which was appraised at $1,157,000 in September 2021.

“The ownership of approximately 12.25 acres is in dispute and the purchase would nullify the need for litigation to determine the rightful ownership,” the resolution states.

The latest version of the resolution, which was on the agenda for last week’s work session, had a list of what Crosswhite called suggestions for property uses. Those include maintaining county records, hosting Little League baseball games and offering public use of the football field and track, among others, like relocating the county’s Emergency Management Agency and EMS.

Crosswhite said it is not yet certain what the facility may be used for, but citizen input would be weighed heavily.

“It’s right there in Blountville, and we just can’t miss the opportunity,” Crosswhite said. “If we don’t get it, it will go to the highest bidder … This would be the best thing for the community.”

If approved, the school board would then vote whether or not to accept the offer.

According to Jones, Sullivan County Schools has two other vacated campuses to act on – Sullivan Gardens Middle School and Colonial Heights Middle School, both of which were closed last year. Jones said the county government is unlikely to have an interest in those since they aren’t located in Blountville.

“[Blountville] is a special interest, simply because it's in the county seat and the property is titled in various parcels, partly in the name of the school system and partly in the name of the county,” Jones said. “My personal desire is for the county government to own that to use for future uses … I'm optimistic that it will go through and that the school board will accept the offer.”

