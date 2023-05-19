ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors plans to discuss at least one of two potential lawsuits Tuesday related to two 2022 California murders committed by a former county sheriff’s deputy.

Austin Lee Edwards, the former deputy and former Virginia State Police trooper, died of a self-inflicted gunshot during a confrontation with police after he killed a California couple and kidnapped their teenage daughter.

The county has been notified of a tort claim that is expected to be filed against the county because it employed Edwards.

“It’s a claim. We have to discuss it in open session,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez. “All we received is a claim and we don’t even have any specifics. From what I can tell, there’s not been an official lawsuit that’s been filed.”

That claim was filed on behalf of the two people shot and killed in November.

“It does not say how much money they’re looking for,” said county Administrator Jason Berry.

On Thursday, a second tort claim was received in the mail — from a law firm in Anaheim Beach, California — on behalf of the minor child who survived the California incident in November, Berry said.

By law, such a claim must be brought to the board so that officials can speak in public about such claims, Berry said.

The first tort claim received in April from a law firm in Northern Virginia — is on the agenda during general business, Berry said.

Either claim could lead to a lawsuit, Berry said, adding “My understanding is that’s just the start of the process.”

If a lawsuit proceeds, any claim would be turned over to an insurance company, Berry said.

“It was a horrible, tragic situation,” Hernandez said. “I know it was a horrible situation, and he had been recently hired by the sheriff’s office.”

Hernandez has not discussed the matter with Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, who could not be reached for comment on Thursday.