County tabled sheriff's overtime request

Washington County’s Board of Superiors tabled a request last week to pick up the tab for overtime pay for members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“There has never been competitions — overtime —at the sheriff’s office. They are working. And they need to be compensated,” said Maj. Scott Snapp of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

Currently, Sheriff’s Office employees are eligible for comp time — if enough hours are worked during a certain time period, Snapp explained. Snapp asked that his employees be paid overtime like any employee for any other agency.

In all, Snapp requested $68,220 to cover the overtime.

“This should be in y’all’s budget,” Supervisor Dwayne Ball said. “We don’t have this request from anybody else, really.”

Ball added, “I don’t want to knock anybody out of overtime.”

Supervisor Phil McCall suggested the overtime request be studied by the county’s Finance Committee.

“Nobody’s saying you don’t justify,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez said. “We support you all … We just have to make sure all the bills get paid.”

Several members of the sheriff’s office attended the meeting.

“We don’t’ want to burden the county,’ Snapp said.

Ball made a motion, approved by the board, to table any overtime request until the board’s meeting on Feb. 28.

“Everybody should be paid overtime. I don’t have an issue with that,’ Ball said. “We just need to know about numbers we can go forward with in next year’s budget.”

In a separate action, Snapp also requested funding to pay for the benefits package for a central dispatch position with a $60,000 per year salary. That salary was approved by the board but the benefits package was not mentioned, Snapp said.

The full-time position requires annual benefits to cost $25,950 per year —with the money coming from the board’s reserve or contingency fund, which is money set aside to pay for various unexpected expenses.

Supervisor Randy Pennington made a motion to approve the benefits package, seconded by Supervisor Charlie Hargis, and supervisors voted for its approval.